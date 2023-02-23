Missouri vs. Ole Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Ole Miss Rebels (20-7) and the Missouri Tigers (17-10) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-58 and heavily favors Ole Miss to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Tigers are coming off of a 61-35 victory over Texas A&M in their last outing on Monday.
Missouri vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Missouri vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ole Miss 68, Missouri 58
Missouri Schedule Analysis
- When the Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide, the No. 29 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 66-65 on January 5, it was their season's best victory.
- The Tigers have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 45th-most in the nation. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 39th-most.
- Missouri has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).
Missouri 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 45) on February 16
- 71-66 over UMass (No. 47) on December 3
- 74-61 at home over Jackson State (No. 77) on December 11
- 69-47 over Wake Forest (No. 82) on November 21
- 62-56 on the road over Auburn (No. 83) on January 1
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Missouri Performance Insights
- The Tigers outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game (posting 65.5 points per game, 171st in college basketball, and allowing 61.1 per outing, 94th in college basketball) and have a +120 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Missouri has averaged 61.3 points per game in SEC action, and 65.5 overall.
- At home the Tigers are putting up 70.4 points per game, 13.1 more than they are averaging away (57.3).
- Missouri allows 61.0 points per game at home, and 60.9 on the road.
- In their past 10 games, the Tigers are posting 60.1 points per game, compared to their season average of 65.5.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.