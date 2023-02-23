Thursday's contest between the Missouri State Lady Bears (17-8) and the Evansville Purple Aces (11-14) at JQH Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-59 and heavily favors Missouri State to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Lady Bears are coming off of a 68-58 loss to Belmont in their last game on Sunday.

Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Missouri State vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 75, Evansville 59

Missouri State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Bears' signature win this season came in a 71-67 victory on January 26 over the Northern Iowa Panthers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 51) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Missouri State is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Lady Bears are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.

Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins

64-54 at home over Drake (No. 52) on January 28

71-66 on the road over Illinois State (No. 81) on February 12

77-61 on the road over Murray State (No. 139) on January 22

92-86 at home over Murray State (No. 139) on February 17

71-55 at home over Saint Louis (No. 158) on November 15

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Missouri State Performance Insights