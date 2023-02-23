The Utah Jazz (29-31) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-29) after losing three home games in a row.

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: NBA League Pass

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder's 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Jazz have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Oklahoma City has a 19-9 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.9% from the field.

The Jazz are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 10th.

The Thunder score an average of 117.9 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 117.2 the Jazz give up.

Oklahoma City is 20-7 when it scores more than 117.2 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

At home the Thunder put up 120.3 points per game, 4.9 more than on the road (115.4). On defense they allow 114.6 points per game at home, 3.4 less than away (118).

Oklahoma City gives up 114.6 points per game at home, and 118 on the road.

At home the Thunder are collecting 25.4 assists per game, 1.5 more than on the road (23.9).

Thunder Injuries