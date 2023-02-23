Thursday's game at Swinney Recreation Center has the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (23-5) taking on the UMKC Kangaroos (7-20) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 83-54 win for heavily favored South Dakota State.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Kangaroos suffered a 61-39 loss to North Dakota.

UMKC vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UMKC vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 83, UMKC 54

UMKC Schedule Analysis

The Kangaroos beat the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in a 78-67 win on January 19. It was their best victory of the season.

UMKC has nine losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

UMKC 2022-23 Best Wins

65-54 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 210) on January 7

64-55 on the road over Omaha (No. 272) on January 26

82-70 at home over Tennessee State (No. 301) on November 11

71-68 on the road over Bradley (No. 338) on November 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UMKC Performance Insights