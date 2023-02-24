Luguentz Dort and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will face the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 120-119 loss to the Jazz, Dort put up 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

In this article we will break down Dort's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.9 13.9 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 4.4 Assists 2.5 2.3 2.2 PRA 21.5 20.5 20.5 PR 18.5 18.2 18.3 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Suns

Dort has taken 11.6 shots per game this season and made 4.7 per game, which account for 11.0% and 9.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 5.3 threes per game, or 13.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Dort's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 13th in possessions per game with 105.

The Suns are the fifth-best defensive team in the league, conceding 111.3 points per game.

Giving up 42.9 rebounds per game, the Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Suns are fifth in the league, giving up 23.6 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns have given up 11.4 makes per contest, third in the NBA.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/29/2021 35 9 5 4 0 1 1 12/23/2021 33 10 4 0 2 0 1

