The Pittsburgh Penguins (27-21-9), losers of four games in a row, travel to face the St. Louis Blues (26-28-4) -- who've also lost four straight -- on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.

Watch the action on ABC, ESPN+, and TVAS as the Penguins try to knock off the Blues.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/3/2022 Penguins Blues 6-2 PIT

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues allow 3.6 goals per game (211 in total), 28th in the NHL.

The Blues have 175 goals this season (3.0 per game), 21st in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Blues are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 55 25 29 54 37 39 45.5% Robert Thomas 55 13 35 48 32 50 53.9% Pavel Buchnevich 43 16 28 44 14 23 20.6% Brayden Schenn 58 16 27 43 38 24 48.8% Ivan Barbashev 58 10 19 29 28 34 39.2%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have given up 184 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL play in goals against.

The Penguins' 181 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Penguins have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that span.

Penguins Key Players