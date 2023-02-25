Blues vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of struggling squads meet when the Pittsburgh Penguins (27-21-9) go on the road to play the St. Louis Blues (26-28-4) at Enterprise Center on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, and TVAS. Both teams have lost four in a row.
Blues vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, and TVAS
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-155)
|Blues (+135)
|6.5
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have been an underdog in 37 games this season, and won 15 (40.5%).
- St. Louis has a record of 10-15, a 40.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Blues.
- St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 33 of 58 games this season.
Blues vs. Penguins Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|181 (16th)
|Goals
|175 (21st)
|184 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|211 (28th)
|43 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|35 (20th)
|37 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|35 (13th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- Three of St. Louis' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- The Blues and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 contests, 0.2 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.
- In the past 10 games, the Blues and their opponents are averaging 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.1 goals.
- The Blues have scored 175 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 21st in the league.
- The Blues have allowed 3.6 goals per game, 211 total, which ranks 28th among NHL teams.
- Their 25th-ranked goal differential is -36.
