Grizzlies vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 25
The Western Conference's top squads, the Denver Nuggets (42-18) and the Memphis Grizzlies (35-23), will clash at FedExForum on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT2.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT2
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Nuggets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Grizzlies (-2)
|233.5
|-130
|+110
|PointsBet
|Grizzlies (-2)
|234
|-120
|+100
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game with a +218 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.9 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and give up 112.2 per contest (seventh in the league).
- The Nuggets' +263 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 117.1 points per game (sixth in NBA) while allowing 112.7 per contest (13th in league).
- These teams rack up a combined 233 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- These two teams together give up 224.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Memphis is 25-29-4 ATS this season.
- Denver has covered 33 times in 60 chances against the spread this season.
Grizzlies and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Grizzlies
|+1700
|+750
|-10000
|Nuggets
|+750
|+390
|-
