Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game that pits the Saint Louis Billikens (13-17) against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-22) at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a projected final score of 70-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Louis. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Billikens' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 77-75 victory over UMass.
Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction
- Prediction: Saint Louis 70, Loyola Chicago 61
Saint Louis Schedule Analysis
- When the Billikens defeated the UMass Minutewomen, the No. 50 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 77-75 on February 22, it was their season's signature victory.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Saint Louis is 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the fifth-most defeats.
- The Ramblers have tied for the 51st-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (six).
Saint Louis 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-65 at home over Illinois State (No. 80) on December 3
- 87-84 at home over Fordham (No. 98) on January 28
- 74-63 at home over La Salle (No. 160) on February 19
- 76-64 at home over George Washington (No. 162) on February 11
- 77-58 over Air Force (No. 187) on November 27
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Saint Louis Performance Insights
- The Billikens' -44 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.5 points per game (97th in college basketball) while allowing 71.0 per contest (324th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Saint Louis is putting up more points (70.9 per game) than it is overall (69.5) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Billikens average 74.1 points per game. On the road, they score 65.0.
- Saint Louis allows 66.1 points per game at home, and 75.1 away.
- The Billikens have fared better offensively in their past 10 games, generating 73.9 points per contest, 4.4 more than their season average of 69.5.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.