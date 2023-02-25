Saturday's game that pits the Saint Louis Billikens (13-17) against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-22) at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a projected final score of 70-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Louis. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Billikens' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 77-75 victory over UMass.

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Saint Louis 70, Loyola Chicago 61

Saint Louis Schedule Analysis

  • When the Billikens defeated the UMass Minutewomen, the No. 50 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 77-75 on February 22, it was their season's signature victory.
  • When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Saint Louis is 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the fifth-most defeats.
  • The Ramblers have tied for the 51st-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Saint Louis 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 75-65 at home over Illinois State (No. 80) on December 3
  • 87-84 at home over Fordham (No. 98) on January 28
  • 74-63 at home over La Salle (No. 160) on February 19
  • 76-64 at home over George Washington (No. 162) on February 11
  • 77-58 over Air Force (No. 187) on November 27

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Saint Louis Performance Insights

  • The Billikens' -44 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.5 points per game (97th in college basketball) while allowing 71.0 per contest (324th in college basketball).
  • In conference action, Saint Louis is putting up more points (70.9 per game) than it is overall (69.5) in 2022-23.
  • At home, the Billikens average 74.1 points per game. On the road, they score 65.0.
  • Saint Louis allows 66.1 points per game at home, and 75.1 away.
  • The Billikens have fared better offensively in their past 10 games, generating 73.9 points per contest, 4.4 more than their season average of 69.5.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.