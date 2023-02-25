Southeast Missouri State vs. SIU-Edwardsville: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 25
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (15-15, 10-7 OVC) will aim to stop a three-game road slide when visiting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-13, 8-9 OVC) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center, airing at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southeast Missouri State matchup.
Southeast Missouri State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SIU-Edwardsville Moneyline
|Southeast Missouri State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SIU-Edwardsville (-4.5)
|153.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|SIU-Edwardsville (-4)
|153.5
|-
|-
|Tipico
|SIU-Edwardsville (-4.5)
|153.5
|-
|-
Southeast Missouri State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Trends
- Southeast Missouri State is 15-12-1 ATS this year.
- The Redhawks have been an underdog by 4 points or more eight times this year, and covered the spread in five of those games.
- SIU-Edwardsville has compiled a 12-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, 15 out of the Cougars' 26 games have gone over the point total.
