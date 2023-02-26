Missouri vs. Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Sunday's game features the Missouri Tigers (17-11) and the Florida Gators (15-13) squaring off at Mizzou Arena (on February 26) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-62 victory for Missouri.
The Tigers dropped their most recent matchup 72-64 against Ole Miss on Thursday.
Missouri vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
Missouri vs. Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri 71, Florida 62
Missouri Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers notched their signature win of the season on January 5 by claiming a 66-65 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Tigers have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two), but also have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (seven).
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Missouri is 6-4 (.600%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins, but also tied for the 48th-most losses.
Missouri 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 44) on February 16
- 71-66 over UMass (No. 50) on December 3
- 74-61 at home over Jackson State (No. 78) on December 11
- 69-47 over Wake Forest (No. 82) on November 21
- 62-56 on the road over Auburn (No. 83) on January 1
Missouri Performance Insights
- The Tigers have a +112 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.0 points per game. They're putting up 65.5 points per game to rank 171st in college basketball and are giving up 61.5 per outing to rank 102nd in college basketball.
- Missouri is averaging 61.5 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 4 fewer points per game than its season average (65.5).
- In home games, the Tigers are posting 12.4 more points per game (70.4) than they are on the road (58.0).
- When playing at home, Missouri is surrendering 1.0 fewer points per game (61.0) than on the road (62.0).
- In their last 10 games, the Tigers have been racking up 60.8 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 65.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
