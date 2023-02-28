How to Watch the Blues vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 28
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken (32-21-6), losers of three games in a row, travel to face the St. Louis Blues (26-28-5) -- who've lost five straight -- on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Tune in to ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW to catch the action as the Kraken and Blues hit the ice.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Blues vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/20/2022
|Kraken
|Blues
|5-2 SEA
|10/19/2022
|Kraken
|Blues
|4-3 (F/OT) STL
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues' total of 214 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 27th in the league.
- The Blues have 177 goals this season (three per game), 24th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Blues are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blues have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 28 goals over that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|56
|25
|29
|54
|39
|39
|45.5%
|Robert Thomas
|56
|13
|36
|49
|33
|51
|54%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|44
|17
|28
|45
|15
|23
|20%
|Brayden Schenn
|59
|16
|27
|43
|39
|24
|48.6%
|Justin Faulk
|59
|8
|22
|30
|44
|39
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Kraken are allowing 186 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in league play.
- The Kraken's 203 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Kraken are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Eberle
|59
|13
|34
|47
|23
|44
|47.1%
|Vince Dunn
|59
|11
|32
|43
|41
|38
|-
|Matthew Beniers
|57
|19
|23
|42
|32
|40
|43.6%
|Jared McCann
|56
|26
|16
|42
|17
|38
|32.3%
|Andre Burakovsky
|49
|13
|26
|39
|17
|31
|0%
