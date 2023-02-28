The Memphis Grizzlies, with Desmond Bane, face the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Bane put up 10 points and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 112-94 win against the Nuggets.

Now let's examine Bane's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.3 20.2 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 4.5 Assists 3.5 4.1 3.9 PRA 30.5 30.4 28.6 PR 26.5 26.3 24.7 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.8



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Desmond Bane has made 7.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.9% of his team's total makes.

He's made 3.0 threes per game, or 16.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bane's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 105.6 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 23rd in possessions per game with 104.6.

The Lakers allow 117.9 points per game, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers give up 45.7 rebounds per game, ranking 27th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Lakers are 21st in the league, giving up 25.8 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers have allowed 12.8 makes per game, 20th in the NBA.

Desmond Bane vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 33 16 8 6 2 0 1

