Isaiah Joe plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates face off versus the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 124-115 loss to the Kings (his previous game) Joe put up 24 points.

Isaiah Joe Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 9.0 13.4 Rebounds 3.5 2.3 2.7 Assists -- 1.1 1.5 PRA 22.5 12.4 17.6 PR 19.5 11.3 16.1 3PM 3.5 2.2 3.3



Isaiah Joe Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Isaiah Joe has made 2.9 shots per game, which adds up to 5.8% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 4.9 threes per game, or 12.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Thunder rank 15th in possessions per game with 104.9. His opponents, the Kings, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 103.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Kings are ranked 25th in the NBA, conceding 118.1 points per contest.

The Kings are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 41.8 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Kings are 24th in the NBA, giving up 26 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Kings are ranked 14th in the NBA, allowing 12.2 makes per game.

Isaiah Joe vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 28 24 0 3 4 0 0 1/20/2023 29 21 6 0 7 0 0

