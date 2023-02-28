Ja Morant and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates will match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 25, Morant put up 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 112-94 win against the Nuggets.

With prop bets in place for Morant, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 27.0 25.9 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 7.6 Assists 8.5 8.1 8.7 PRA 42.5 41 42.2 PR 34.5 32.9 33.5 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.6



Ja Morant Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Ja Morant has made 9.6 shots per game, which accounts for 18.7% of his team's total makes.

Morant is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies rank 23rd in possessions per game with 104.6. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 105.6 possessions per contest.

The Lakers are the 24th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 117.9 points per contest.

Allowing 45.7 rebounds per contest, the Lakers are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Lakers have conceded 25.8 per contest, 21st in the league.

The Lakers concede 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Ja Morant vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 34 22 3 8 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.