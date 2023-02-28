Santi Aldama's Memphis Grizzlies match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on February 25, Aldama put up five points, six rebounds and two steals in a 112-94 win against the Nuggets.

Let's look at Aldama's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Santi Aldama Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.4 10.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.6 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 15.2 16 PR 13.5 14 14.7 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Santi Aldama's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Santi Aldama Insights vs. the Lakers

Aldama is responsible for taking 7.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.0 per game.

He's connected on 1.4 threes per game, or 11.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Aldama's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 105.6 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 24th in possessions per game with 104.6.

Giving up 117.9 points per game, the Lakers are the 24th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Giving up 45.7 rebounds per contest, the Lakers are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.8 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers have given up 12.8 makes per game, 21st in the NBA.

Santi Aldama vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 15 4 5 0 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Aldama or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.