Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Injury Status - Thunder vs. Kings Injury Report February 28
Take a look at the injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-32), which currently has two players listed (including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), as the Thunder ready for their matchup with the Sacramento Kings (35-25) at Paycom Center on Tuesday, February 28 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Kings will try for another victory over the Thunder after a 124-115 win on Sunday. De'Aaron Fox led the way with a team-leading 33 points in the win for the Kings, while Isaiah Joe notched 24 points in the loss for the Thunder.
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|31.0
|4.7
|5.7
|Aleksej Pokusevski
|PF
|Out
|Leg
|8.8
|5.1
|2.0
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
Kings Injuries: De'Aaron Fox: Questionable (Wrist)
Thunder vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and NBCS-CA
Thunder Season Insights
- The Thunder's 117.8 points per game are just 0.3 fewer points than the 118.1 the Kings allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 19-8 record in games it scores more than 118.1 points.
- While the Thunder are averaging 117.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 122.6 a contest.
- Oklahoma City connects on 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.8. It shoots 36.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.8%.
- The Thunder average 112.3 points per 100 possessions (14th in league), while giving up 111.0 points per 100 possessions (12th in NBA).
Thunder vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-2.5
|237
