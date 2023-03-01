Luguentz Dort and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates face off versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 123-117 loss versus the Kings, Dort totaled 11 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Dort's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.0 13.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.5 Assists 2.5 2.2 2.1 PRA 23.5 20.6 19.6 PR 21.5 18.4 17.5 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.8



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Lakers

Dort has taken 11.9 shots per game this season and made 4.8 per game, which account for 11.3% and 9.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Dort is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Dort's Thunder average 104.9 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 105.6 possessions per contest.

The Lakers give up 117.9 points per game, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 45.8 rebounds per contest, the Lakers are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.8 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers have given up 12.7 makes per contest, 20th in the NBA.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/10/2021 33 11 0 2 2 0 1 11/4/2021 35 17 3 3 3 0 0 10/27/2021 34 17 6 0 1 0 1

