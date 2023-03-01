The Oklahoma City Thunder (28-33) will look to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fifth in the league scoring 31.0 points per game) when they attempt to knock off LeBron James (seventh in the NBA with 29.5 PPG) and the Los Angeles Lakers (29-33) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Paycom Center. The Thunder are 1.5-point home underdogs in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and SportsNet LA.

Thunder vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -1.5 -

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

In the Thunder's 61 games with a set total, 35 have hit the over (57.4%).

Oklahoma City's ATS record is 38-23-0 this season.

The Thunder have come away with 19 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Oklahoma City has won 19 of its 42 games, or 45.2%, when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Oklahoma City has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Thunder vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Thunder Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 0 0% 116.9 234.7 117.9 234.6 233.0 Thunder 0 0% 117.8 234.7 116.7 234.6 229.8

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Oklahoma City is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Thunder have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has had better results on the road (20-10-0) than at home (18-13-0).

The Thunder's 117.8 points per game are only 0.1 fewer points than the 117.9 the Lakers give up.

Oklahoma City is 22-6 against the spread and 20-8 overall when it scores more than 117.9 points.

Thunder vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 29-33 8-9 32-30 Thunder 38-23 30-14 35-26

Thunder vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Lakers Thunder 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.8 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 21-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 22-6 22-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 20-8 117.9 Points Allowed (PG) 116.7 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 19-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-8 20-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 19-12

