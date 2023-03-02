Thursday's game features the Arkansas Razorbacks (20-11) and the Missouri Tigers (17-12) facing off at Bon Secours Wellness Arena (on March 2) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-64 win for Arkansas.

The Tigers' last game on Sunday ended in a 61-52 loss to Florida.

Missouri vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Missouri vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 68, Missouri 64

Missouri Schedule Analysis

On January 5, the Tigers claimed their best win of the season, a 66-65 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are a top 50 team (No. 37), according to our computer rankings.

The Tigers have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two), but also have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (seven).

Missouri has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the country.

Missouri 2022-23 Best Wins

75-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 44) on February 16

71-66 over UMass (No. 47) on December 3

74-61 at home over Jackson State (No. 79) on December 11

62-56 on the road over Auburn (No. 82) on January 1

69-47 over Wake Forest (No. 83) on November 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Missouri Performance Insights