Josh Giddey and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates face off versus the Utah Jazz on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Giddey, in his most recent showing, had 22 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists in a 123-117 loss to the Lakers.

Let's break down Giddey's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 16.1 15.7 Rebounds 7.5 7.7 6.5 Assists 7.5 5.9 6.0 PRA 34.5 29.7 28.2 PR 26.5 23.8 22.2 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.4



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Jazz

Giddey is responsible for attempting 14.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 6.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Giddey's Thunder average 104.9 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Jazz are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 103.4 possessions per contest.

Allowing 116.8 points per game, the Jazz are the 20th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Jazz are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.7 rebounds per contest.

The Jazz are the eighth-ranked team in the league, giving up 24 assists per contest.

Allowing 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Jazz are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Josh Giddey vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 38 18 11 3 0 0 2

