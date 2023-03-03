Friday's contest at Chase Fieldhouse has the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (20-9) taking on the Saint Louis Billikens (14-17) at 7:30 PM (on March 3). Our computer prediction projects a 70-64 victory for Saint Joseph's (PA), who is slightly favored by our model.

Last time out, the Billikens won on Saturday 73-55 over Loyola Chicago.

Saint Louis vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware

Saint Louis vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 70, Saint Louis 64

Saint Louis Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on February 22, the Billikens beat the UMass Minutewomen, a top 50 team (No. 50) in our computer rankings, by a score of 77-75.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Saint Louis is 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 12th-most defeats.

Saint Louis 2022-23 Best Wins

75-65 at home over Illinois State (No. 76) on December 3

87-84 at home over Fordham (No. 93) on January 28

74-63 at home over La Salle (No. 164) on February 19

76-64 at home over George Washington (No. 168) on February 11

82-54 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 181) on December 21

Saint Louis Performance Insights