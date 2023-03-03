Friday's game between the Denver Pioneers (12-17) and UMKC Kangaroos (7-22) squaring off at Denny Sanford Premier Center has a projected final score of 71-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Denver, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on March 3.

The Kangaroos fell in their last matchup 74-73 against South Dakota on Saturday.

UMKC vs. Denver Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

UMKC vs. Denver Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Denver 71, UMKC 64

UMKC Schedule Analysis

  • On January 19, the Kangaroos captured their signature win of the season, a 78-67 victory over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 162) in our computer rankings.
  • UMKC has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (10).

UMKC 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 65-54 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on January 7
  • 64-55 on the road over Omaha (No. 264) on January 26
  • 82-70 at home over Tennessee State (No. 309) on November 11
  • 71-68 on the road over Bradley (No. 339) on November 29

UMKC Performance Insights

  • The Kangaroos are being outscored by 9.6 points per game, with a -278 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.1 points per game (223rd in college basketball), and allow 72.7 per outing (338th in college basketball).
  • UMKC has averaged 1.2 fewer points in Summit action (61.9) than overall (63.1).
  • At home the Kangaroos are scoring 67.6 points per game, 8.7 more than they are averaging away (58.9).
  • At home, UMKC gives up 71.1 points per game. On the road, it gives up 74.2.
  • The Kangaroos have played worse offensively in their last 10 games, averaging 60.6 points per contest, 2.5 fewer points their than season average of 63.1.

