The St. Louis Blues travel to face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, March 4, with the Kings victorious in four consecutive games at home.

You can tune in to ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW to watch as the Kings and the Blues meet.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Blues vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/31/2022 Blues Kings 5-1 LA

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues give up 3.6 goals per game (222 in total), 28th in the NHL.

With 186 goals (3.0 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Blues have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 58 26 30 56 40 40 45.5% Robert Thomas 58 14 37 51 36 51 53.8% Pavel Buchnevich 46 18 33 51 17 26 21.6% Brayden Schenn 61 17 28 45 39 24 48.4% Justin Faulk 61 8 23 31 46 42 -

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have conceded 212 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL play in goals against.

The Kings score the ninth-most goals in the league (208 total, 3.3 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Kings have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that time.

Kings Key Players