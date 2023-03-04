How to Watch Missouri vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Missouri Tigers (22-8, 10-7 SEC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Ole Miss Rebels (11-19, 3-14 SEC) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. This matchup is at 3:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
Missouri vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SECN
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- Missouri has a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 121st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 343rd.
- The Tigers record 80 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 68.9 the Rebels give up.
- Missouri has a 20-0 record when scoring more than 68.9 points.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Missouri is averaging 10.4 more points per game (83.7) than it is when playing on the road (73.3).
- The Tigers are giving up 74.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 2.3 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (76.6).
- At home, Missouri is making 0.9 more threes per game (9.7) than in away games (8.8). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to on the road (33.8%).
Missouri Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/21/2023
|Mississippi State
|W 66-64
|Mizzou Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Georgia
|W 85-63
|Stegeman Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|@ LSU
|W 81-76
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|3/4/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Mizzou Arena
