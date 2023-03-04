The Missouri Tigers (22-8, 10-7 SEC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Ole Miss Rebels (11-19, 3-14 SEC) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. This matchup is at 3:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

Missouri vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
  • Missouri has a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Rebels are the 121st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 343rd.
  • The Tigers record 80 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 68.9 the Rebels give up.
  • Missouri has a 20-0 record when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, Missouri is averaging 10.4 more points per game (83.7) than it is when playing on the road (73.3).
  • The Tigers are giving up 74.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 2.3 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (76.6).
  • At home, Missouri is making 0.9 more threes per game (9.7) than in away games (8.8). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to on the road (33.8%).

Missouri Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/21/2023 Mississippi State W 66-64 Mizzou Arena
2/25/2023 @ Georgia W 85-63 Stegeman Coliseum
3/1/2023 @ LSU W 81-76 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
3/4/2023 Ole Miss - Mizzou Arena

