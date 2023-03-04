The Missouri Tigers (22-8, 10-7 SEC) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Ole Miss Rebels (11-19, 3-14 SEC) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. This game is at 3:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Ole Miss matchup.

Missouri vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Missouri vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline
BetMGM Missouri (-9.5) 148.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Missouri (-9) 148.5 -440 +330 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Missouri (-9.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Missouri vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

  • Missouri is 16-14-0 ATS this season.
  • Tigers games have gone over the point total 16 out of 30 times this season.
  • Ole Miss has compiled a 10-18-2 record against the spread this season.
  • The Rebels and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 30 times this year.

Missouri Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +18000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+18000), Missouri is 43rd in college basketball. It is far below that, 64th, according to computer rankings.
  • The Tigers have experienced the 48th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +25000 at the start of the season to +18000.
  • With odds of +18000, Missouri has been given a 0.6% chance of winning the national championship.

