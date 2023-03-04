The Missouri Tigers (22-8, 10-7 SEC) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Ole Miss Rebels (11-19, 3-14 SEC) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. This game is at 3:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Ole Miss matchup.

Missouri vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Missouri vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Missouri vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Missouri is 16-14-0 ATS this season.

Tigers games have gone over the point total 16 out of 30 times this season.

Ole Miss has compiled a 10-18-2 record against the spread this season.

The Rebels and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 30 times this year.

Missouri Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +18000

+18000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+18000), Missouri is 43rd in college basketball. It is far below that, 64th, according to computer rankings.

The Tigers have experienced the 48th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +25000 at the start of the season to +18000.

With odds of +18000, Missouri has been given a 0.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.