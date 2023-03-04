Missouri vs. Ole Miss: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 4
The Missouri Tigers (22-8, 10-7 SEC) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Ole Miss Rebels (11-19, 3-14 SEC) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. This game is at 3:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Ole Miss matchup.
Missouri vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Missouri vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri Moneyline
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri (-9.5)
|148.5
|-450
|+340
|DraftKings
|Missouri (-9)
|148.5
|-440
|+330
|Tipico
|Missouri (-9.5)
|148.5
|-
|-
Missouri vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Missouri is 16-14-0 ATS this season.
- Tigers games have gone over the point total 16 out of 30 times this season.
- Ole Miss has compiled a 10-18-2 record against the spread this season.
- The Rebels and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 30 times this year.
Missouri Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +18000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+18000), Missouri is 43rd in college basketball. It is far below that, 64th, according to computer rankings.
- The Tigers have experienced the 48th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +25000 at the start of the season to +18000.
- With odds of +18000, Missouri has been given a 0.6% chance of winning the national championship.
