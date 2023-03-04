Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Northern Iowa Panthers (20-8) versus the Missouri State Lady Bears (19-9) at McLeod Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-63 in favor of Northern Iowa, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Lady Bears' last game was an 83-63 loss to Drake on Thursday.
Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Iowa 74, Missouri State 63
Missouri State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season on January 28, the Lady Bears beat the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 48) in our computer rankings, by a score of 64-54.
- Missouri State has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).
- Based on the RPI, the Panthers have six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 58th-most in Division 1.
Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-67 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 53) on January 26
- 71-66 on the road over Illinois State (No. 76) on February 12
- 71-55 at home over Saint Louis (No. 128) on November 15
- 77-61 on the road over Murray State (No. 150) on January 22
- 92-86 at home over Murray State (No. 150) on February 17
Missouri State Performance Insights
- The Lady Bears' +80 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.1 points per game (126th in college basketball) while giving up 65.3 per contest (205th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Missouri State has scored 71.3 points per game in MVC play, and 68.1 overall.
- The Lady Bears are scoring fewer points at home (68.0 per game) than on the road (69.0).
- At home, Missouri State allows 62.0 points per game. Away, it allows 69.7.
- While the Lady Bears are scoring 68.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their past 10 games, producing 70.0 a contest.
