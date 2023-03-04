Saturday's contest that pits the Northern Iowa Panthers (20-8) versus the Missouri State Lady Bears (19-9) at McLeod Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-63 in favor of Northern Iowa, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Lady Bears' last game was an 83-63 loss to Drake on Thursday.

Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 74, Missouri State 63

Missouri State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on January 28, the Lady Bears beat the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 48) in our computer rankings, by a score of 64-54.

Missouri State has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).

Based on the RPI, the Panthers have six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 58th-most in Division 1.

Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins

71-67 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 53) on January 26

71-66 on the road over Illinois State (No. 76) on February 12

71-55 at home over Saint Louis (No. 128) on November 15

77-61 on the road over Murray State (No. 150) on January 22

92-86 at home over Murray State (No. 150) on February 17

Missouri State Performance Insights