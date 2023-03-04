UMKC vs. North Dakota State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Summit Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the North Dakota State Bison (18-10) and the UMKC Kangaroos (8-22) squaring off at Denny Sanford Premier Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-62 win for heavily favored North Dakota State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Kangaroos won their most recent matchup 66-65 against Denver on Friday.
UMKC vs. North Dakota State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
UMKC vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Dakota State 77, UMKC 62
UMKC Schedule Analysis
- The Kangaroos beat the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in a 78-67 win on January 19. It was their signature victory of the season.
- UMKC has 10 losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the country.
UMKC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-54 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 223) on January 7
- 64-55 on the road over Omaha (No. 264) on January 26
- 66-65 over Denver (No. 266) on March 3
- 82-70 at home over Tennessee State (No. 310) on November 11
- 71-68 on the road over Bradley (No. 343) on November 29
UMKC Performance Insights
- The Kangaroos have been outscored by 9.2 points per game (posting 63.2 points per game, 222nd in college basketball, while conceding 72.4 per contest, 338th in college basketball) and have a -277 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, UMKC has averaged 61.9 points per game in Summit action, and 63.2 overall.
- The Kangaroos score 67.6 points per game at home, and 58.9 on the road.
- UMKC is conceding fewer points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (74.2).
- The Kangaroos are averaging 60.6 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 2.6 fewer points than their average for the season (63.2).
