Saturday's game features the North Dakota State Bison (18-10) and the UMKC Kangaroos (8-22) squaring off at Denny Sanford Premier Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-62 win for heavily favored North Dakota State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Kangaroos won their most recent matchup 66-65 against Denver on Friday.

UMKC vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

UMKC vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 77, UMKC 62

UMKC Schedule Analysis

The Kangaroos beat the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in a 78-67 win on January 19. It was their signature victory of the season.

UMKC has 10 losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the country.

UMKC 2022-23 Best Wins

65-54 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 223) on January 7

64-55 on the road over Omaha (No. 264) on January 26

66-65 over Denver (No. 266) on March 3

82-70 at home over Tennessee State (No. 310) on November 11

71-68 on the road over Bradley (No. 343) on November 29

UMKC Performance Insights