Josh Giddey plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates take on the Utah Jazz at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on March 3, Giddey posted 18 points, six rebounds and 13 assists in a 130-103 win against the Jazz.

In this article, we look at Giddey's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.2 16.0 Rebounds 7.5 7.7 6.4 Assists 6.5 6.0 6.5 PRA 32.5 29.9 28.9 PR 25.5 23.9 22.4 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.4



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Jazz

Giddey is responsible for taking 14.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.5 per game.

He's connected on 0.9 threes per game, or 6.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Giddey's Thunder average 104.9 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Jazz are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 103.4 possessions per contest.

Allowing 117 points per game, the Jazz are the 22nd-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Jazz allow 43.6 rebounds per contest, ranking 17th in the NBA.

The Jazz are the eighth-ranked team in the league, allowing 24.2 assists per contest.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Jazz are the seventh-ranked team in the league.

Josh Giddey vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 32 18 6 13 0 1 1 2/23/2023 38 18 11 3 0 0 2

