UMKC vs. Omaha Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Summit Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game at Denny Sanford Premier Center has the Omaha Mavericks (14-16) squaring off against the UMKC Kangaroos (9-22) at 4:00 PM ET on March 6. Our computer prediction projects a 71-65 win for Omaha, who are favored by our model.
The Kangaroos won their last matchup 71-64 against North Dakota State on Saturday.
UMKC vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
UMKC vs. Omaha Score Prediction
- Prediction: Omaha 71, UMKC 65
UMKC Schedule Analysis
- When the Kangaroos took down the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, who are ranked No. 169 in our computer rankings, on January 19 by a score of 78-67, it was their best win of the year thus far.
- UMKC has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (10).
UMKC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-64 over North Dakota State (No. 176) on March 4
- 65-54 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 214) on January 7
- 64-55 on the road over Omaha (No. 258) on January 26
- 66-65 over Denver (No. 266) on March 3
- 82-70 at home over Tennessee State (No. 310) on November 11
UMKC Performance Insights
- The Kangaroos have a -270 scoring differential, falling short by 8.7 points per game. They're putting up 63.5 points per game, 215th in college basketball, and are allowing 72.2 per contest to rank 338th in college basketball.
- In Summit games, UMKC has averaged 1.6 fewer points (61.9) than overall (63.5) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Kangaroos are scoring 8.7 more points per game at home (67.6) than away (58.9).
- UMKC allows 71.1 points per game at home, and 74.2 away.
- In their past 10 games, the Kangaroos are posting 61.3 points per game, compared to their season average of 63.5.
