Monday's game at Denny Sanford Premier Center has the Omaha Mavericks (14-16) squaring off against the UMKC Kangaroos (9-22) at 4:00 PM ET on March 6. Our computer prediction projects a 71-65 win for Omaha, who are favored by our model.

The Kangaroos won their last matchup 71-64 against North Dakota State on Saturday.

UMKC vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UMKC vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: Omaha 71, UMKC 65

UMKC Schedule Analysis

When the Kangaroos took down the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, who are ranked No. 169 in our computer rankings, on January 19 by a score of 78-67, it was their best win of the year thus far.

UMKC has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (10).

UMKC 2022-23 Best Wins

71-64 over North Dakota State (No. 176) on March 4

65-54 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 214) on January 7

64-55 on the road over Omaha (No. 258) on January 26

66-65 over Denver (No. 266) on March 3

82-70 at home over Tennessee State (No. 310) on November 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UMKC Performance Insights