The Los Angeles Lakers (31-34) and the Memphis Grizzlies (38-25) play at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The game has no line set. The matchup's point total is 224.5.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - - 224.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 224.5 points in 41 of 63 games this season.

The average total for Memphis' games this season has been 227.8, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Memphis is 32-31-0 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have come away with one win in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Memphis has won one of its 14 games, or 7.1%, when it is the underdog by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 53.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Grizzlies Total Facts Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 44 67.7% 116.7 232.5 117.6 229.6 232.8 Grizzlies 41 65.1% 115.8 232.5 112 229.6 231.2

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Grizzlies have gone over the total in three of their last 10 contests.

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .645 (20-11-0). Away, it is .375 (12-20-0).

The Grizzlies put up only 1.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (117.6).

Memphis is 22-6 against the spread and 24-4 overall when it scores more than 117.6 points.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against + Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 31-34 0-0 33-32 Grizzlies 32-31 0-0 27-36

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Lakers Grizzlies 116.7 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 25-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 22-6 26-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 24-4 117.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 18-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 27-17 18-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-12

