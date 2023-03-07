Luguentz Dort's Oklahoma City Thunder hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Dort tallied four points in his last game, which ended in a 129-119 win versus the Jazz.

Let's break down Dort's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.0 13.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.5 Assists -- 2.2 1.9 PRA 21.5 20.5 20.2 PR 19.5 18.3 18.3 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.6



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Warriors

Dort has taken 11.9 shots per game this season and made 4.8 per game, which account for 11.4% and 9.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Dort is averaging 5.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Dort's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 105.1 possessions per game, while his Thunder average the ninth-most possessions per game with 104.8.

The Warriors give up 117.1 points per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

The Warriors are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 43.7 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Warriors have given up 25.5 per game, 16th in the league.

The Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2022 38 26 4 1 3 0 3 10/30/2021 30 14 1 1 2 1 1 10/26/2021 33 11 4 3 1 0 0

