The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Isaiah Joe, hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, a 137-128 win over the Warriors, Joe put up nine points.

Below we will dive into Joe's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Isaiah Joe Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 9.1 13.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.2 2.5 Assists -- 1.2 1.5 PRA 20.5 12.5 17.5 PR 18.5 11.3 16 3PM 2.5 2.3 3.1



Isaiah Joe Insights vs. the Suns

Joe is responsible for taking 6.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.4 per game.

He's attempted 5.1 threes per game, or 13.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Joe's opponents, the Suns, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Thunder average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.9.

On defense, the Suns have given up 111.1 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

The Suns are the 12th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.8 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 23.3 assists per contest, the Suns are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Suns are the second-ranked squad in the league.

Isaiah Joe vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 36 28 7 0 6 0 0

