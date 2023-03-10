Missouri State vs. Drake Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has the Drake Bulldogs (19-9) taking on the Missouri State Lady Bears (20-10) at 3:30 PM ET on March 10. Our computer prediction projects a 74-65 victory for Drake, who are favored by our model.
The Lady Bears are coming off of a 71-53 victory against Bradley in their last game on Thursday.
Missouri State vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois
Missouri State vs. Drake Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 74, Missouri State 65
Missouri State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Bears' best win of the season came in a 64-54 victory on January 28 against the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 45) in our computer rankings.
Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-54 at home over Drake (No. 45) on January 28
- 71-67 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on January 26
- 71-66 on the road over Illinois State (No. 76) on February 12
- 71-55 at home over Saint Louis (No. 116) on November 15
- 77-61 on the road over Murray State (No. 142) on January 22
Missouri State Performance Insights
- The Lady Bears outscore opponents by 2.7 points per game (posting 68.2 points per game, 122nd in college basketball, and allowing 65.5 per outing, 209th in college basketball) and have a +79 scoring differential.
- In conference action, Missouri State is putting up more points (71.1 per game) than it is overall (68.2) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Lady Bears score 68 points per game. Away, they average 68.8.
- Missouri State is giving up fewer points at home (62 per game) than on the road (71.1).
- The Lady Bears have performed better offensively over their previous 10 games, posting 70.4 points per contest, 2.2 more than their season average of 68.2.
