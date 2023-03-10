Friday's game at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has the Drake Bulldogs (19-9) taking on the Missouri State Lady Bears (20-10) at 3:30 PM ET on March 10. Our computer prediction projects a 74-65 victory for Drake, who are favored by our model.

The Lady Bears are coming off of a 71-53 victory against Bradley in their last game on Thursday.

Missouri State vs. Drake Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Missouri State vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 74, Missouri State 65

Missouri State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Bears' best win of the season came in a 64-54 victory on January 28 against the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 45) in our computer rankings.

Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins

64-54 at home over Drake (No. 45) on January 28

71-67 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on January 26

71-66 on the road over Illinois State (No. 76) on February 12

71-55 at home over Saint Louis (No. 116) on November 15

77-61 on the road over Murray State (No. 142) on January 22

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Missouri State Performance Insights