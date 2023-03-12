A game after Jordan Kyrou recorded a hat trick in the St. Louis Blues' 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Blues (29-31-5) host the Vegas Golden Knights (40-20-6) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET on .

The Blues' offense has totaled 29 goals during their past 10 games, while their defense has allowed 37 goals. They have had 37 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored three goals (8.1%). They are 3-5-2 over those contests.

Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which club we think will come out on top in Sunday's action on the ice.

Blues vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-140)

Golden Knights (-140) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.4)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a 29-31-5 record this season and are 8-5-13 in games that have required overtime.

In the 13 games St. Louis has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 20 points.

This season the Blues scored only one goal in nine games and they've earned two points (1-8-0) in those contests.

St. Louis has earned seven points (2-14-3 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Blues have scored three or more goals 35 times, earning 54 points from those matchups (26-7-2).

This season, St. Louis has scored a lone power-play goal in 30 games and registered 33 points with a record of 15-12-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 8-9-1 (17 points).

The Blues' opponents have had more shots in 42 games. The Blues went 19-19-4 in those matchups (42 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 16th 3.15 Goals Scored 3.06 20th 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 3.63 28th 15th 32.1 Shots 28.8 27th 11th 30.9 Shots Allowed 32.4 24th 17th 20.9% Power Play % 19.6% 22nd 15th 79.9% Penalty Kill % 76.5% 20th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.