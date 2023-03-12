The Oklahoma City Thunder (32-35) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (17-49) as 3.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -3.5 -

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 39 of Oklahoma City's 66 games with a set total.

The Thunder have gone 42-25-0 ATS this season.

This season, Oklahoma City has been favored 20 times and won 10, or 50%, of those games.

This season, Oklahoma City has won six of its nine games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Thunder.

Thunder vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Thunder vs Spurs Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 0 0% 118.1 230.4 116.7 239 230.1 Spurs 0 0% 112.3 230.4 122.3 239 232.7

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder are 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 games.

The Thunder have hit the over in six of their past 10 outings.

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in away games (21-11-0) than it has at home (21-14-0).

The Thunder record 118.1 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 122.3 the Spurs allow.

Oklahoma City is 18-4 against the spread and 18-4 overall when scoring more than 122.3 points.

Thunder vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Thunder and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 42-25 8-3 39-28 Spurs 27-39 22-36 38-28

Thunder vs. Spurs Point Insights

Scoring Insights Thunder Spurs 118.1 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 18-4 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 12-8 18-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 8-12 116.7 Points Allowed (PG) 122.3 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 20-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 17-7 17-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-11

