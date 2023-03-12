Thunder vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (32-35) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (17-49) as 3.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSOK.
Thunder vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-3.5
|-
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 39 of Oklahoma City's 66 games with a set total.
- The Thunder have gone 42-25-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Oklahoma City has been favored 20 times and won 10, or 50%, of those games.
- This season, Oklahoma City has won six of its nine games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Thunder.
Thunder vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|0
|0%
|118.1
|230.4
|116.7
|239
|230.1
|Spurs
|0
|0%
|112.3
|230.4
|122.3
|239
|232.7
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- The Thunder are 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 games.
- The Thunder have hit the over in six of their past 10 outings.
- Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in away games (21-11-0) than it has at home (21-14-0).
- The Thunder record 118.1 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 122.3 the Spurs allow.
- Oklahoma City is 18-4 against the spread and 18-4 overall when scoring more than 122.3 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Thunder vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|42-25
|8-3
|39-28
|Spurs
|27-39
|22-36
|38-28
Thunder vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Thunder
|Spurs
|118.1
|112.3
|2
|24
|18-4
|12-8
|18-4
|8-12
|116.7
|122.3
|20
|30
|20-6
|17-7
|17-9
|13-11
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.