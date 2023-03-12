When the Oklahoma City Thunder (32-35) and San Antonio Spurs (17-49) match up at AT&T Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, Josh Giddey and Keldon Johnson will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Spurs

Game Day: Sunday, March 12

Sunday, March 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

Thunder's Last Game

In their previous game, the Thunder beat the Pelicans on Saturday, 110-96. Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 35 points (and chipped in two assists and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 35 6 2 4 1 0 Josh Giddey 19 7 4 0 0 1 Jalen Williams 17 4 2 3 0 0

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.2 points and 5.6 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.8 rebounds, shooting 51% from the field.

Giddey is tops on his squad in both rebounds (7.7) and assists (6.2) per contest, and also posts 16.3 points. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jalen Williams puts up 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort is putting up 13.9 points, 2.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Kenrich Williams posts 8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 51.7% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Josh Giddey 16.1 7.7 7.7 0.8 0.2 0.9 Jalen Williams 16.6 3.8 3.6 1.8 0.3 1.2 Luguentz Dort 13.2 4.8 2 1 0.4 1.6 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 14.5 2.4 1.9 1.1 0.3 0.3 Isaiah Joe 12.7 2.4 1.5 0.7 0 3

