Desmond Bane and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates take on the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 11, Bane produced 25 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in a 112-108 win against the Mavericks.

In this article, we look at Bane's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.3 20.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 5.5 Assists 5.5 4.2 4.4 PRA 33.5 30.5 30.6 PR 28.5 26.3 26.2 3PM 2.5 2.9 2.3



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Mavericks

Bane is responsible for taking 11.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 16.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.9 per game.

Bane's Grizzlies average 104.4 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Mavericks are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Mavericks have given up 113.2 points per game, which is 14th-best in the league.

Giving up 43.9 rebounds per game, the Mavericks are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the ninth-ranked team in the league, conceding 24.6 assists per game.

The Mavericks give up 11 made 3-pointers per game, best in the league.

Desmond Bane vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 35 25 7 8 2 0 0 10/22/2022 27 14 5 4 2 0 1

