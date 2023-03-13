Xavier Tillman and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 112-108 win over the Mavericks (his last game) Tillman put up 12 points and eight rebounds.

With prop bets available for Tillman, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 6.2 10.2 Rebounds 7.5 4.7 7.7 Assists 2.5 1.4 2.5 PRA 21.5 12.3 20.4 PR 19.5 10.9 17.9 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.1



Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Xavier Tillman has made 2.7 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 4.4% of his team's total makes.

Tillman's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 18th in possessions per game with 104.4.

Defensively, the Mavericks are 14th in the league, conceding 113.2 points per game.

Conceding 43.9 rebounds per contest, the Mavericks are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Mavericks give up 24.6 assists per contest, ninth-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks have allowed 11 makes per contest, best in the league.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 28 12 8 2 0 1 1 10/22/2022 9 7 2 1 1 0 0

