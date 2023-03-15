The Minnesota Wild (38-21-8) host the St. Louis Blues (29-32-5) at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, March 15 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and TVAS, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Wild fell to the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 in overtime in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Blues vs. Wild Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-140) Blues (+120) 6

Blues Betting Insights

This season the Blues have been an underdog 42 times, and won 16, or 38.1%, of those games.

St. Louis has gone 13-20, a 39.4% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +120 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Blues have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis has played 47 games this season with over 6 goals.

Blues vs. Wild Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 188 (26th) Goals 202 (21st) 174 (3rd) Goals Allowed 241 (27th) 46 (16th) Power Play Goals 39 (21st) 38 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 38 (10th)

Blues Advanced Stats

Five of St. Louis' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Blues have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.

In their past 10 games, Blues' game goal totals average 8.3 goals, 0.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Blues have the NHL's 21st-ranked scoring offense (202 total goals, 3.1 per game).

The Blues have given up 241 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th.

They have a -39 goal differential, which ranks 25th in the league.

