Jaren Jackson Jr. and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates will take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Jackson, in his last game, had seven points in a 104-88 win over the Mavericks.

In this piece we'll examine Jackson's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.8 16.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 6.3 Assists -- 0.8 0.7 PRA 25.5 24.2 23.5 PR 24.5 23.4 22.8 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.3



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Heat

Jackson is responsible for attempting 9.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.2 per game.

He's connected on 1.5 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Grizzlies rank 19th in possessions per game with 104.3. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per contest.

Allowing 109.5 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Giving up 42.1 rebounds per game, the Heat are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

The Heat are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.2 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.1 makes per game, 27th in the league.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2021 33 14 3 1 2 2 1 10/30/2021 24 8 3 1 0 2 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.