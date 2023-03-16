Missouri vs. Illinois State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Missouri Tigers (17-13) and Illinois State Redbirds (24-8) going head-to-head at Mizzou Arena has a projected final score of 67-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Missouri, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on March 16.
The Tigers are coming off of an 85-74 loss to Arkansas in their last game on Thursday.
Missouri vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Missouri vs. Illinois State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri 67, Illinois State 63
Missouri Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers' best win of the season came in a 66-65 victory on January 5 over the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 43) in our computer rankings.
- The Tigers have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two), but also have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Missouri is 5-4 (.556%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories.
Missouri 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-65 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on January 5
- 75-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 46) on February 16
- 71-66 over UMass (No. 48) on December 3
- 74-61 at home over Jackson State (No. 80) on December 11
- 69-47 over Wake Forest (No. 81) on November 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Missouri Performance Insights
- The Tigers average 65.3 points per game (176th in college basketball) while giving up 62.2 per contest (115th in college basketball). They have a +92 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game.
- Missouri is posting 60.9 points per game this year in conference action, which is 4.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (65.3).
- The Tigers post 69.3 points per game at home, compared to 58.0 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 11.3 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Missouri is surrendering 61.0 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 62.0.
- On offense, the Tigers have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 61.9 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 65.3 they've racked up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.