Thursday's game between the Missouri Tigers (17-13) and Illinois State Redbirds (24-8) going head-to-head at Mizzou Arena has a projected final score of 67-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Missouri, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on March 16.

The Tigers are coming off of an 85-74 loss to Arkansas in their last game on Thursday.

Missouri vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Missouri vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 67, Illinois State 63

Missouri Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' best win of the season came in a 66-65 victory on January 5 over the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 43) in our computer rankings.

The Tigers have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two), but also have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Missouri is 5-4 (.556%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories.

Missouri 2022-23 Best Wins

66-65 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on January 5

75-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 46) on February 16

71-66 over UMass (No. 48) on December 3

74-61 at home over Jackson State (No. 80) on December 11

69-47 over Wake Forest (No. 81) on November 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Missouri Performance Insights