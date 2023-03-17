Grizzlies vs. Spurs: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 17
The Memphis Grizzlies (41-27) travel in Southwest Division action versus the San Antonio Spurs (18-51) on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the fourth contest between these teams this season.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grizzlies vs. Spurs matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Center
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Grizzlies (-8.5)
|234
|-350
|+290
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-8.5)
|234.5
|-350
|+280
|PointsBet
|Grizzlies (-8.5)
|234.5
|-370
|+300
|Tipico
|Grizzlies (-7.5)
|232.5
|-350
|+290
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game (scoring 115.7 points per game to rank 11th in the league while allowing 111.9 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA) and have a +253 scoring differential overall.
- The Spurs put up 112.5 points per game (24th in league) while giving up 122.1 per contest (30th in NBA). They have a -662 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.6 points per game.
- These two teams rack up a combined 228.2 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These two teams allow a combined 234 points per game, equal to this matchup's total.
- Memphis is 31-33-4 ATS this season.
- San Antonio has compiled a 28-41-0 ATS record so far this season.
Grizzlies and Spurs NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Grizzlies
|+2200
|+900
|-10000
|Spurs
|-
|-
|+3000
