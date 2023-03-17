How to Watch the Maryland vs. Holy Cross Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 15th-seeded Holy Cross Crusaders (24-8) play against the No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins (25-6) on Friday at Xfinity Center. The contest starts at 2:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Maryland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Maryland vs. Holy Cross Scoring Comparison
- The Crusaders put up an average of 61.8 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 68.9 the Terrapins give up.
- When it scores more than 68.9 points, Holy Cross is 3-1.
- Maryland is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 61.8 points.
- The Terrapins record 79.0 points per game, 24.2 more points than the 54.8 the Crusaders give up.
- Maryland is 24-5 when scoring more than 54.8 points.
- Holy Cross has a 21-8 record when giving up fewer than 79.0 points.
- This season the Terrapins are shooting 44.1% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Crusaders give up.
- The Crusaders make 52.3% of their shots from the field, 11.3% higher than the Terrapins' defensive field-goal percentage.
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/24/2023
|@ Ohio State
|W 76-74
|Value City Arena
|3/3/2023
|Illinois
|W 73-58
|Target Center
|3/4/2023
|Iowa
|L 89-84
|Target Center
|3/17/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Xfinity Center
Holy Cross Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/6/2023
|American
|W 73-44
|Hart Recreation Center
|3/9/2023
|Lehigh
|W 71-54
|Hart Recreation Center
|3/12/2023
|@ Boston University
|W 66-61
|Case Gym
|3/17/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
