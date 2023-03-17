The No. 6 seed Michigan Wolverines (22-9) and the No. 11 seed UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 3:00 PM. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

ESPN

Michigan vs. UNLV Scoring Comparison

The Lady Rebels' 77.2 points per game are 13.7 more points than the 63.5 the Wolverines give up.

UNLV has put together a 27-1 record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.

Michigan's record is 21-5 when it allows fewer than 77.2 points.

The Wolverines average 12.2 more points per game (74.6) than the Lady Rebels allow (62.4).

When Michigan scores more than 62.4 points, it is 21-5.

UNLV is 25-0 when allowing fewer than 74.6 points.

The Wolverines shoot 46.8% from the field, 10.3% higher than the Lady Rebels concede defensively.

The Lady Rebels' 47.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 6.3 higher than the Wolverines have given up.

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/26/2023 @ Wisconsin L 78-70 Kohl Center 3/2/2023 Penn State W 63-61 Target Center 3/3/2023 Ohio State L 81-79 Target Center 3/17/2023 UNLV - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

UNLV Schedule