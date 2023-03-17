Friday's contest that pits the Virginia Tech Hokies (27-4) against the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (20-12) at Cassell Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-48 in favor of Virginia Tech, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on March 17.

The Hokies took care of business in their most recent matchup 75-67 against Louisville on Sunday.

Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 74, Chattanooga 48

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies' best victory this season came against the Duke Blue Devils, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 13). The Hokies took home the 58-37 win at a neutral site on March 4.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hokies are 10-4 (.714%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Virginia Tech has nine wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

75-67 over Louisville (No. 19) on March 5

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 12

Chattanooga Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Lady Mocs defeated the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on March 3 by a score of 69-40.

Chattanooga 2022-23 Best Wins

69-40 over East Tennessee State (No. 162) on March 3

53-50 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 162) on January 5

73-62 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 162) on February 4

63-53 over Wofford (No. 163) on March 5

78-70 at home over Mercer (No. 173) on January 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies are outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game with a +479 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.5 points per game (53rd in college basketball) and allow 57.1 per outing (28th in college basketball).

On offense, Virginia Tech is scoring 68.9 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its season average (72.5 points per game) is 3.6 PPG higher.

Offensively, the Hokies have played better when playing at home this year, averaging 76.9 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game in road games.

Virginia Tech is surrendering 54.1 points per game this season at home, which is 7.8 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (61.9).

The Hokies' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 69.8 points a contest compared to the 72.5 they've averaged this season.

Chattanooga Performance Insights