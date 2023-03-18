Heading into a game against the Golden State Warriors (36-35), the Memphis Grizzlies (42-27) will be keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18 at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies came out on top in their most recent game 126-120 in OT against the Spurs on Friday. In the win, Jaren Jackson Jr. paced the Grizzlies with 28 points.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Ja Morant PG Out Nir - League Suspension 27.1 6.0 8.2 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10.0 5.5 1.3 Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Shoulder 0.9 0.6 0.3

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Andrew Wiggins: Out (Personal), Gary Payton II: Out (Adductor), Jonathan Kuminga: Questionable (Ankle), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and NBCS-BA

Grizzlies Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Grizzlies put up are only 2.1 fewer points than the Warriors give up (117.9).

Memphis is 26-5 when scoring more than 117.9 points.

In their last 10 games, the Grizzlies have been scoring 115.5 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Memphis connects on 11.6 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 34.5% rate (25th in the NBA), compared to the 12.9 per outing its opponents make while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies rank 21st in the league by averaging 111.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are first in the NBA, allowing 107.5 points per 100 possessions.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -1 235

