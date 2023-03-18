The Memphis Grizzlies (42-27) welcome in the Golden State Warriors (36-35) after victories in seven home games in a row. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Warriors matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and NBCS-BA
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grizzlies Moneyline Warriors Moneyline
DraftKings Grizzlies (-1.5) 233.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Grizzlies (-1.5) 233.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Grizzlies (-2) 233 -125 +105 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Betting Trends

  • The Grizzlies' +259 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.8 points per game (11th in the NBA) while allowing 112.1 per contest (fifth in the league).
  • The Warriors put up 118.3 points per game (second in league) while giving up 117.9 per outing (25th in NBA). They have a +29 scoring differential.
  • The teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 0.6 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these teams combine to score 230 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than this contest's total.
  • Memphis has won 31 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.
  • Golden State has compiled a 32-37-2 record against the spread this season.

Grizzlies and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Grizzlies +2200 +900 -10000
Warriors +1200 +550 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Grizzlies? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.