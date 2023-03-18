Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (42-27) are slightly favored (by 1 point) to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (36-35) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and NBCS-BA
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 119 - Warriors 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 1)
- Pick OU:
Under (233.5)
- The Warriors (33-37-1 ATS) have covered the spread 46.4% of the time, 0.1% more often than the Grizzlies (32-34-3) this season.
- Memphis covers the spread when it is a 1-point favorite or more 50.9% of the time. That's more often than Golden State covers as an underdog of 1 or more (41.7%).
- Memphis and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 43.5% of the time this season (30 out of 69). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (40 out of 71).
- The Grizzlies have a .755 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (40-13) this season, higher than the .292 winning percentage for the Warriors as a moneyline underdog (7-17).
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- Memphis is posting 115.8 points per game this season (11th-ranked in NBA), but it has really played well on defense, ceding just 112.1 points per contest (fifth-best).
- This season, the Grizzlies rank 11th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.4 per game.
- With 11.6 threes per game, the Grizzlies rank 18th in the NBA. They sport a 34.5% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Of the shots attempted by Memphis in 2022-23, 63.5% of them have been two-pointers (73.2% of the team's made baskets) and 36.5% have been three-pointers (26.8%).
