Saturday's contest between the Missouri Tigers (25-9) and Princeton Tigers (22-8) going head to head at Golden 1 Center has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Missouri, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at TBA on March 18.

Based on our computer prediction, the Missouri versus Princeton game has a predicted point spread that equals the actual spread (6.5). The two teams are projected to fail to hit the 150.5 total.

Missouri vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Time: TBD

Where: Sacramento, California

Venue: Golden 1 Center

Line: Missouri -6.5

Point Total: 150.5

Moneyline (To Win): Missouri -280, Princeton +230

Missouri vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 77, Princeton 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em Pick OU: Under (150.5)



Missouri has a 17-15-1 record against the spread so far this season compared to Princeton, who is 16-12-0 ATS. The Missouri Tigers have gone over the point total in 17 games, while Princeton Tigers games have gone over 15 times. The teams average 154.8 points per game, 4.3 more points than this matchup's total. Missouri is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests, while Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Missouri Tigers' +173 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.4 points per game (23rd in college basketball) while giving up 74.3 per outing (297th in college basketball).

Missouri loses the rebound battle by 6.5 boards on average. it records 27.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 355th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.1 per contest.

Missouri hits 9.4 three-pointers per game (22nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.7 on average.

The Missouri Tigers record 100.2 points per 100 possessions (29th in college basketball), while allowing 93.8 points per 100 possessions (251st in college basketball).

Missouri wins the turnover battle by 5.7 per game, committing 10.6 (51st in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.3.

Princeton Performance Insights

The Princeton Tigers' +220 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.4 points per game (89th in college basketball) while giving up 68.1 per outing (121st in college basketball).

Princeton wins the rebound battle by 5.6 boards on average. It collects 35.8 rebounds per game, 16th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.2.

Princeton connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (65th in college basketball) at a 33.8% rate (199th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 per game its opponents make, at a 32.2% rate.

Princeton loses the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 11.9 (187th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.2.

